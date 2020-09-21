Emmy Awards 2020: Julia Garner Thanks 'Ozark' Co-stars Jason Bateman & Laura Linney

On September 21, the annual celebration of television’s best work, Emmy Awards 2020, was held. Actor Julia Garner won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, which also marked her second year in a row to be honoured with the award. While giving a thank you speech from her home, Julia expressed gratitude to her Ozark co-stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Julia Garner's thank you speech at Emmy Awards 2020

The 26-year-old actor started her speech and said, "First, I am shocked, to be honest". While accepting her award virtually during the 72nd Primetime Emmys on Sunday night, she continued saying, "I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I'm acting in the first place. So thank you." Interestingly, she beat Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Sarah Snook (Succession), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

As her speech progressed, Garner went on to extend her gratitude towards the show's writers and streaming giant Netflix for "setting the tone for Ozark". She further added, "Thank you, Jason [Bateman] and Laura [Linney]. Laura, I love you so much for bringing me under your wings, teaching me to be a better person". While addressing the audience, Julia also said a few motivational words as she said, "Let's try to make this world better. There will be a light at the end of this tunnel". She signed off while giving a special thank you to her husband Mark Foster, who sat by her side.

Emmy 2020 full winners list

Category Winner name/ show Outstanding drama series Succession Supporting actress in a drama series Julia Garner (Ozark) Supporting actor in a drama series Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Directing for a drama series Andrij Parekh (Succession - Hunting) Writing for a drama series Jesse Armstrong (Succession - This Is Not for Tears) Lead actress in a drama series Zendaya (Euphoria) Lead actor in a drama series Jeremy Strong (Succession) Reality competition program RuPaul’s Drag Race Outstanding limited series Watchmen Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) Directing for a limited series Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) Writing for a limited series Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (Watchmen - This Extraordinary Being) Actor in a limited series Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) Actress in a limited series Regina King (Watchmen) Variety talk series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Outstanding comedy series Schitt’s Creek Supporting actress in a comedy series Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) Supporting actor in a comedy series Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) Directing for a comedy series Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek - Happy Ending) Writing for a comedy series Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek, Happy Ending) Lead actor in a comedy series Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) Lead actress in a comedy Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) Guest actor in a comedy series Eddie Murphy (Saturday Night Live) Guest actress in a comedy series Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) Guest actor in a drama series Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) Guest actress in a drama series Cherry Jones (Succession) Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series The Last Dance

