Emmy Awards 2020: 'Succession' Wins Outstanding Drama Series Title

Succession has now won the title for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmys 2020. The show has been a fan favourite on HBO for a while and thus its fans are delighted with the show's win. Succession has now gone on to win four Emmys and thus fans are extremely delighted with the show's success.

Succession named as Best Drama Series at Emmys 2020

The win of Succession made HBO the network with the most wins in an Emmy season. Fans were delighted with the show's amazing victory. Several other popular shows like Better Call Saul, The Handmaid Tale, The Mandalorian, were nominated in this category. Thus Succession has now won the title and has emerged as the big winner.

Previously, HBO had been hailed several times with their nominations and wins with the series Game of Thrones. Now, HBO has regained its title with most wins in Emmy with the win of Succession as the Best Drama series and many other shows from their network. Succession was praised for its second season which was both funny and appealing to its viewers. The story for Succession revolves around the life of a quintessential rich family and their thirst for power and dominance.

The battles among the rich dynasty have been portrayed well through the series. It also later goes on to showcase the battle for power and sacrifice throughout the series. Succession had gotten a total of seven nominations in all major categories. These included the Outstanding Drama series and close to over 18 nods overall for this year. Besides the major win of Outstanding Drama Series, Succession also won awards for casting and single-camera picture editing at the Emmy Awards 2020.

Previously, Succession had also won honours at the Golden Globe. The series has since then been praised for its gripping storytelling and immersive screenplay. The Succession show creator Jesse Armstrong won an Emmy last year for writing. The show Succession had also won an Emmy in the music category with Nicholas Britell winning an award for the best main title theme music. Besides that, Succession has also won a directing accolade for Andrij Parekh.

