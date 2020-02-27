Mark From 'Love Is Blind' Is A Popular Cast Member, Here's All You Need To Know

Netflix has recently started a new show called Love Is Blind. The show follows the story of 30 men and women who are looking for love with a desire for deep connection. The connection is so deep that the person doesn’t have an idea what the other person looks like, and have to know each other only by talking.

Mark and Jessica

One such couple on the show is of Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten. The couple hit it off really well but they had no idea that they were in for a big surprise. Mark and Jessica have a 10-year age gap between them. Mark is 24 years old and Jessica is 34. The couple managed to get over the stigma and were also engaged.

About Mark from Love is Blind

Mark Cuevas really wants to get married despite being just 24 years old. Meeting women at bars and the gym wasn’t working out for him as he was looking for something serious and as soon as the girls found out, they ran away as they mostly want to keep it casual. He also thought that once someone heard his passion to help others, that person will realise that he will make a great partner. Mark Cuevas is a fitness instructor and his Instagram is filled with photos of him in the gym.

In a recent interview with an online entertainment portal, he was asked about the time when he proposed Jessica. He was asked about whether he was scared about committing to someone without even seeing them to which he had a very funny response. He said that it is scary for him to even order food sometimes, so this was a very scary experience for him.

