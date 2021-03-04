'Maruthani' And Other Tamil TV Shows That Were Cancelled Abruptly | See List

Maruthani was a family-oriented Tamil language daily soap drama aired by Sun TV. The story was focused on a woman who married a poor man and struggled to cope with life. The serial began with her struggling to keep up with her husband's joint family. As the days went on, however, she learned to mingle and became a part of everybody's lives. The main role in the Maruthani serial's cast was played by actor Sujitha. However, the series was cancelled after airing for a few months.

Maruthani serial's Sujita

Sujitha is an Indian television actor who works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam TV serials. She is best known in Kerala for portraying "Unnimaya" in the Asianet TV serial Harichandanam. She has worked in more than a hundred films and television shows in southern and Hindi cinema. She began her career as a child artist gaining fame for her role in the film, Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennaly.

Other Tamil serials that ended abruptly

The TV serial Maruthani was abruptly cancelled by Sun TV in 2013 after 2 years of being on air. The COVID-19 pandemic forced SunTV to cancel a few more shows in 2020. Here is a list of other Tamil serials that ended:

Azhagu

Azhagu was an Indian Tamil-language soap opera that premiered in November 2017 and ended in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The serial featured Shruthi Raj, V J Sangeetha, Revathi and Thalaivasal Vijay in lead roles. The story focused on the nuances of love between husband Palaniswamy and his wife Azhagu. Azhagu is the one who finds amicable solutions to all family problems and issues while struggling to help her five children Ravi, Aishwarya, Mahesh, Thiruna and Kavya live peacefully.

Tamil Selvi

Tamil Selvi was a Tamil-language family soap opera that premiered on Sun TV from June 2019 to March 2020. The soap opera was prematurely ended by the Sun TV Network due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The serial featured Chaithra Sakkari, Vijay, Nishma and Niharikka in lead roles. It was about a Tamil girl named Tamil Selvi who is interested in studying and moving from her village to the city. But, the two families want her to marry her cousin Saravanan. She marries Amudhan due to unavoidable circumstances.

Chocolate

Chocolate is a Tamil-language soap opera that premiered on Sun TV from December 2019 to March 2020. The show was an official remake of Surya TV's Malayalam serial of the same name. It featured actors Priyanka Kumar, Rahul Ravi, and Vandana Brundha in lead roles. Chocolate was the story of Vikram and Iniya. Vikram is a wealthy businessman, and Iniya is an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent for baking mouthwatering dark chocolate cookies. Circumstances force her to quit baking until she cross-paths with Vikram.

