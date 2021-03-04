Thiyagam Serial Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About The Tamil Soap

Thiyagam was one of the popular Tamil serials that used to air on Sun TV from 2012 to 2013. The show had a brief run on television, before eventually been taken off air. It aired multiple episodes during that period, which featured several actors in the plot. However, the show had a handful of actors who had played some of the prominent characters which had their own contributions to the plot. Following is a list of the actors in the cast of Thiyagam who had played some of the major roles.

Thiyagam serial cast

Kaveri as Abirami

Kaveri has played the lead role of Abirami in the cast of Thiyagam. She is one of the popular faces in Tamil, as well as the Malayalam and Telugu film industry. She began her acting career decades ago, having worked as a child artist in many Malayalam films. Her list of films is predominantly from Malayalam cinema, but she has worked in several Tamil and a handful of films from other regional Indian languages as well. Some of these films include Bhoomi Geetham, Ninaikkatha Naalillai, Punnagai Poove, Geetha Govindam and many more. She was last seen in Yatra, which released in 2019.

Dr.Srinath as Thirumalai

Dr Srinath had played the role of Thirumalai, one of the returning characters of the show, in the Thiyagam serial cast. He has predominantly worked in Kannada films and had made his debut in 1967 in the film Lagna Patrike. Some of his other films include Naa Mechida Huduga, Shubha Mangala, Narayana Saw Me and even won a Filmfare award for his role in Besuge.

Suzane George as Sugundhi

Suzan George is another experienced actor in the cast, portraying the character of Sugundhi. She has worked briefly in both films and television. She had made a debut in the film Arasangam and has worked in other films like Raatchasan, Jackpot and other since then.

Sabitha Anand as Mahalakshmi Thirumalai

Sabitha Anand has worked in a long list of Malayalam and Tamil films. Some of her known works can be seen in films like Thiraikku Varadha Kathai, Thagadu and others. She was recently seen in the film V, which released in January 2021.

