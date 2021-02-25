Aajeedh Khalique Launches studio After His Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Stint; Fans Pour In Wishes

Aajeedh Khalique is one of the most popular singers in the Tamil music industry. The young singer rose to fame after winning the reality TV show, Super Singer Junior season 3 in 2012. He is now back into the limelight after his appearance in Bigg Boss 4 Tamil. The singer has now turned into an entrepreneur.

Aajeedh Khalique launches new venture after Bigg Boss 4 Tamil

Singer Aajeedh Khalique who last featured as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, has recently launched his recording studio in Chennai. He shared the announcement on his social media on Thursday, February 25. To celebrate the successful launch of his recording studio, he recently hosted a party for his former Bigg Boss 4 Tamil's contestants as well as many of his friends. The party was attended by popular celebrities including Balaji Murugadoss, Samyuktha Karthik, Shivani Narayanan, Akila Narayanan (Shivani’s mother), Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy and Rio Raj, among others.

He has named his recording studio AK SOUNDWORKS, and it is located in Chennai. He shared a gratifying post on Instagram saying, "I can’t thank you all enough for taking the time and attending my studio’s opening. You guys are amazing! @suresh.chakravarthy Thatha is missing in these pics. A big thanks to you for attending this thatha! Happy to launch AK SOUNDWORKS, a recording studio at Choolaimedu. So excited about this new venture and a new beginning!

My hearty wishes to my bhaiya @the_inexplicable_khan for his new media marketing company called Quickiie Media Management and bhabhi @sara_themakeupartist for her makeup academy. Let’s work together. With love, Aajeedh Khalique." Check out his latest post below.

He received many wishes from his fans, followers as well as from his celebrity friends. Take a look.

Image credits: Aajeedh Khalique Instagram

Aajeedh Khalique's songs

Aajeedh Khalique first appeared in Star Vijaya’s Super Singer Junior 3. After winning the title in 2012, "Super Singer" Aajeedh became a household name. He has sang the popular songs like Enakkondrum Vaanveli, Thikki Thenurudhu, KO KO KO and Angry Birds. Recently, he announced his latest track called Kaadhal Kannamma.

