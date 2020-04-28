Masaba Gupta's Hair Flip Is Just The Thing To Watch And Learn On The Internet Today

Masaba Gupta is known for the style statement that she has created amongst the Indians as well as international audience. She recently uploaded a glamourous video of herself doing a hair flip and people cannot take their eyes off her. Rhea Kapoor has also mentioned in the comment section how on point her hair flip is. She has proven it to the viewers exactly why she was a part of Supermodel Of The Year.

Masaba Gupta’s hair flip

Masaba Gupta recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle, which has left all her followers in awe. In the video posted, her hair, which naturally has well-defined curls, has been straightened to ease up its movement. She can be seen dressed in a black bodycon suit which has been paired with a pair of heavy studs. For makeup, Masaba Gupta can be seen wearing lightly smoky eyes with a nude lipstick. In the caption for the post, Masaba Gupta has mentioned that she did the flip instantly. She has also mentioned Rhea Kapoor in the caption for the post. Have a look at the video posted on Masaba Gupta’s Instagram here.

A number of people can be seen praising Masaba Gupta for her hair flip in the comments section of the post. Rhea Kapoor is one of the many people to be of the opinion that people should follow Masaba when they are trying to do the hair flip right. Have a look at the comment from Masaba’s Instagram here.

Masaba Gupta’s Maskaba initiative

Masaba Gupta had recently posted pictures of the non-surgical masks that they are creating amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In the caption for the post, she has written that non-surgical masks are being made with fabric kept for garments and they will be donated at a production facility. She has mentioned that all safety measures are being taken and that the people working are being paid. Have a look at the post from Masaba Gupta’s Instagram here.

