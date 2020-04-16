Masaba Gupta Shows How To Make A DIY Face Mask With Just 3 Ingredients

The COVID-19 lockdown has seen many celebs indulging in some much-needed skincare. These celebs are also sharing these organic and natural tips with all their fans. Talking about this, designer Masaba Gupta recently shared the technique to create a DIY face mask using just three ingredients on her social media.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Producing Masks Under Her Label Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Masaba Gupta's DIY face mask is easy to make

Masaba Gupta's DIY face mask can be prepared by taking some brown sugar in a bowl. One can also opt for sugar or salt instead of that. The next step is to add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in it.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Aces Tough Yoga Posture While In Quarantine; Fans Go Gaga

Masaba Gupta's face mask is especially beneficial for those with a dry skin

Masaba Gupta suggested this DIY face mask especially for those with dry skin. She further instructed to mix the brown sugar and coconut oil thoroughly and then add some drops of lemon juice as it possesses great anti-bacterial properties. Check out Masaba Gupta's Instagram story about the same.

Also Read: Home Décor Tips From Neena & Masaba Gupta That Will Spruce Up A Monochromatic Home

The designer then suggested to rub this DIY face mask on the face and then wash it off after 5 minutes. The key is to rub the DIY face mask in an upwards direction. Masaba Gupta's DIY face mask can also be applied in the neck area before washing it away. Masaba Gupta shared the picture of the entire preparation process on her Instagram story. The designer also added the instructions for her fans to follow.

Also Read: When Neena Gupta Wore Outfits Designed By Daughter Masaba Gupta

The designer's DIY face mask can thus be prepared in a feasible manner using just three ingredients. If you are looking for a quick skincare regime during this lockdown phase, Masaba's DIY face mask can find a spot on your to-do list. Will you be trying this skincare routine at home? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Home Décor Tips From Neena Gupta & Masaba Gupta On How To Decorate Walls