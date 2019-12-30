MasterChef India 6 December 28 Update: Contestants Compete To Win An Open-cook Challenge

MasterChef India is a popular Indian reality show which follows a group of contestants cooking for different tasks who compete against each other to win the Masterchef title. The show is currently on its sixth season and the judges for this season are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. For the show's latest episode, the contestants were divided into teams and had to compete in an open-kitchen challenge. This one was set at the Govindgarh Fort where the team had to cook up dishes for about 500 people and had to sell them. Whoever sold the most dishes for the most money won the challenge.

ALSO READ | MasterChef India 6: Parthiv Patel Reveals He Is A Big Fan Of The Show; See Pics

MasterChef India 6: Latest Update from the show

This episode also marked the season's first Open-Kitchen challenge. Open-Kitchen basically means that the kitchen is not in a closed-off room and the audience can clearly watch the chef making the dish and see everything that they make use of and how they make it. While the blue team brought their A-game to the table, the orange team had to face a few challenges. The challenge was finally won by the Yellow team who earned 16,100 MasterChef rupees.

ALSO READ | Abinas Nayak's Wonderful Journey From Engineer To MasterChef; Read Here

The contestants mainly made dishes originating from Amritsar or other areas of Punjab to serve to the crowd. While the dishes were sold to the audience, they were also tasted by the judges who gave their views and impression of the dishes. A few popular dishes that were cooked in the challenge include Amritsari Chaat, Fish Amritsari, while the dishes cooked by the team captains were Amritsari Paneer Pakoda with Capsicum and Tomato Chutney and Salad by Blue Team, the Green Team captain made Kurkuri Bharwa Soya Chap, the Red team captain made Aloo Taka Tak and the Orange team made Aloo Chaat.

ALSO READ | Masterchef Season 6 Written Update: Special Guests | December 21 & 22

ALSO READ | Masterchef India Written Update: Bindu Khanna Graces The Show; Harsh Gets Eliminated

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.