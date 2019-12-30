Masterchef India Written Update: Bindu Khanna Graces The Show; Harsh Gets Eliminated

One of the most popular culinary competitions across the globe, MasterChef has now graced the Indian television with its sixth season. Since its inception on television, the makers of the show have managed to set up unusual Mystery Box challenges for the contestants, which have kept the audience hooked. Here is the written update of the latest episode.

December 28, 2019

The fifth episode of MasterChef season 6 witnessed its first Open Kitchen Challenge, wherein the contestants had to cook and sell food for 500 locals of the Govindgarh fort. While the blue team managed to pitch their A-game at the table, the Orange team, headed by Oindrilla, went through a few hurdles. As the show proceeded, the Yellow team’s contestant Prince’s parents arrived and congratulated him on his achievements on the show. Later, the judges, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia gave a sneak peek about the upcoming challenge on MasterChef India. The judges declared that team Yellow won the challenge by earning 16100 MasterChef rupees.

Iss cooking battle me ho rahe hai personal clashes! Which team will win this challenge?#MasterChefIndia, Tonight at 9.30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar. @TheVikasKhanna @ranveerbrar @Vineet_Bhatia @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/BrHCnwvFqz — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 28, 2019

December 29, 2019

As mentioned by the judges in the sixth episode, the contestants who lost the challenge had to face a new challenge to escape the pressure-filled elimination task. The judges revealed that two worst-performing contestants would face each other, who were given a common ingredient by the winners of the last task. Contestants Nandini and Harsh faced each other at the next challenge, as their dishes failed to impress the tastebud of the judges. As the show proceeded, Vikas Khanna welcomed his mother, Bindu Khanna on the show, who motivated the contestants to work hard and achieve their goals. In the elimination task, Nandini and Harsh cooked the popular Indian dessert, Halwa. While Nandini managed to complete the challenge successfully, Harsh failed to impress the judges with his attempt.

