When Chef Kunal Kapur Presented His Signature Dish 'Kunal's Phool Surprise' In MasterChef

Chef Kunal Kapur, famous for his expertise in Asian flavours, is considered as one of the best chefs in India. With his restaurants in different corners of the world, Chef Kapur has managed to garner stardom and love right from the household to his followers across the globe. Kunal, who is revered by every food connoisseur, presented his signature dish 'Ghewar' in one of the episodes of MasterChef season 5 in March 2019. He explained briefly to his contestants about what set this dish apart from his different lip-smacking delicacies. The contestants were stunned to know that they had to prepare the dish as a task.

When Chef Kunal Kapur presented his signature dish

Chef Vikas Khanna funnily began the task by introducing Chef Kunal Kapur to the contestants. Surprisingly, Kunal was with the two other chefs. Speaking about his outstanding work, Vikas shared that Kapur, during the initial eight years of his career has won six Best Restaurant Awards. He further stated that making Kunal Kapur happy and satisfied is a very difficult task. Kunal entered the kitchen with his signature dish covered in a pan. Opening with ease, he introduced 'Kunal's Phool Surprise' to the contestants. Everyone was stunned to see how his dish opened in the form of a flower when hot cream was poured on it. His dish has four components and four layers, including custard (which is warm). Have a look at the video.

Here are some of the best recipes shared by Kunal Kapur

#Khandvi - Light rolls of Besan(gram flour) & yogurt, tempered with mustard seeds & curry leaves. Khandvi is any time snack that is light & yum and is so so easy to make at home. #KKitchen pic.twitter.com/SRWEXIBuFV — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) April 12, 2018

Lucknowi Or Awadhi style of #biryani is quite different from any other style of biryani. This style of biryani is possibly closet to what a #pulao is. The addition of kewra water enhances the floral notes in the #lucknowibiryani. #KKitchen #KunalKapurRecipes pic.twitter.com/iGWi1vcBzJ — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) November 2, 2019

