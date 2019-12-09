Masterchef India: Five Local Traditional Dishes That The Contestants Introduced Viewers To

MasterChef India is back with the sixth season of the show, which premiered on December 7, 2019, on Star Plus. The show is judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia. Let us take a look at some of the traditional dishes that the contestants introduced to their viewers:

Steemer Curry / Chicken curry by Priyanka Bishwas (Dentist)

Priyanka expressed she wanted to cook something that would be sufficient enough to satisfy the tastebuds of the three judges. She decided that Steemer curry would be her best bet. While preparing the dish, Priyanka mentioned that she has made this wonderful dish on multiple occasions and that it can be made in the least amount of time possible. It turned out to be a smart choice and she claimed the recipe was a modernised form of the original dish.

Indian Vegcake Akash Sonkar (Businessman)

The dish was full of different flavours. The dish had three different layers. According to the chef, the bottom-most layer and the middle layer had the ingredients from the Southern and Northern parts of India respectively, while the top layer was Italian.

Makhani Paneer ki Bhuriyaan by Harshita Agrawal (Homebaker)

This was a colourful recipe made of paneer and served with paratha. Although she messed up the ingredients initially, she managed to make up for it as she progressed with the dish.

Kevdachi Dumpling by Mahendra Thulung (Restaurant owner)

This is a traditional street dish created in under seven minutes only. The cook was originally set to prepare another popular dish known as Taipav, which is a common street dish from his hometown. But the time restriction had him come up with this new recipe at the last moment. The dish was made out of potato with an East Indian twist.

Besar Chicken by Abinash Naik (works in MNC)

Abinash claimed to have given the recipe a modern contemporary twist for a unique taste. He was also faced with a similar time restriction while preparing the dish but was able to pull it off just in time. For the judges, this was seemingly the most delicious one of them all.

