MasterChef India 6 Dec 29: Dish Used To Prepare The Recipe For The 2nd Task

MasterChef India is one of the most loved cooking shoes in the country. This show is running its sixth season on Star Plus. Set in the city of Amritsar, MasterChef has witnessed innumerable surprises thrown by the judges. Expert chefs are all set to test every contestant’s capabilities. After the participants have finished up their first task successfully, they have to prepare for the upcoming ones to get saved from the elimination.

Dish to prepare Halwa

In the previous episode of the MasterChef India Season 6, all the contestants were asked to cook for 250 people. They also had to sell their dishes by putting their nose to the grindstone. After the completion of this task, they had to gear up for the second task. In this task, judges informed them that they had to work as a team. The second task included cooking a popular Indian sweet dish Halwa. The contestants were divided into two teams and they all had to prepare the dessert for a large number of people in a Kadhai weighing 500 Kg.

This episode of MasterChef India Season 6 was entertaining, with this scary yet interesting task. Moreover, all the contestants could not hide their nervousness to cook food in a dish of unbelievable size. The judges also told them that if they lose the competition, they would get eliminated from the show. Therefore, to win, they had to co-ordinate and co-operate well with their teammates and prepare scrumptious Halwa for the public.

If you thought the contestants had it easy, this 500kg kadhai will make you think twice!#MasterChefIndia, Tonight at 9.30pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar. @TheVikasKhanna @ranveerbrar @Vineet_Bhatia @Amul_Coop pic.twitter.com/h6aQm4RSYU — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 29, 2019

The channel has been updating on its official Twitter handle about the second task of MasterChef India 6. Showcasing the curiosity, this cooking show will feature the contestants making loads of efforts to make the Halwa right. Judged by expert chefs including Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Vineet Bhatia, the participants were also guided by them to prepare the sweet dish correctly and avoid it from burning.

