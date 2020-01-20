'Masterchef India' Contestant Abinas Nayak Earns His Place On The Masterchef Grand Wall

MasterChef India is a popular Indian reality show that follows a group of contestants cooking for different tasks who compete against each other to win the Masterchef title. The show is currently on its sixth season and the judges for this season are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia.

In the latest episode of the show, the contestants were given a task to complete to move forward and earn immunity. The judges Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna presented the task and the contestants had to prepare dishes of either hibiscus or cactus. The winner of the last weekend, Akash, got the chance to choose who will use hibiscus and who will use cactus.

Abinas Nayak's Mandara Rasagulla

Abinas Nayak from Odisha was given hibiscus to use as the key ingredient in his recipe. The chef had never used hibiscus ever before in any of his recipes. Taking up the challenge, Abinas prepared a quirky traditional dessert dish from Odisha, Mandara Rasagulla. The judges, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna seemed highly impressed by the presentation and especially the taste of the dish. Later, Abinas's Mandara Rasagulla became the recipe of the day. He also got his own place in Masterchef Grand dish.

Also Read | 'Masterchef India' Season 6 written update: Teams play around with ingredient 'Dhaniya'

Sharing his feelings on social media he said, "My Masterchef journey started with an Odia dish Chicken Besara because one of my main intention was to celebrate my Odia cuisine with the whole world. And today I feel so proud again that my Rendition of our Rasagulla, Mandara Rasagulla (Hibiscus flower stuffed Rasgulla) got the best dish of the day and got a place on Masterchef Grand dish wall where it will remain forever."

He also mentioned the co-contestant, Smrutisree Singh, who is also a part of the Masterchef Grand dish wall because of her quirky Odisha dish Nadia Kadali Kakara Pitha.

Also Read | 'MasterChef India' January 12 Episode: Who gets eliminated from the show?

Also Read | 'Masterchef India' written update: Smritisree and Amit argue, Mahendra exits from show

Also Read | MasterChef India | Best dishes from the weekend that can easily be made at home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.