'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Teams Play Around With Ingredient 'Dhaniya'

MasterChef India is a popular Indian reality show which follows a group of contestants cooking for different tasks who compete against each other to win the Masterchef title. The show is currently on its sixth season and the judges for this season are Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Vineet Bhatia.

For the show's latest episode, the contestants were split into three teams and they faced a relay challenge. Each contestant had 30 seconds to handover the cooking duties to the next one. The main aim of the challenge was to find out if too many cooks actually spoil the broth.

Masterchef India Season 6: Best recipe from the latest episode

All three teams were given a single key ingredient, Dhaniya (coriander) and had to cook a dish around it. The blue team cooked a dish using eggs and named it Dhaniya-E-Bahaar. While the captain said that she was happy with the team's communication, the other members revealed that they had no idea what the key ingredient was.

Looking at the dish, judge Ranveer Brar complimented their choice of dish and smart use of yogurt. He also appreciated them placing the items in a single line. Vineet Bhatia found the dish to be quite spicy but Brar interfered saying that even though the dish is spicy, combined with other ingredients, it comes together as a tasty dish.

The green team cooked a dish called Dastaan-E-Dhaniya. The captain of the team did not seem confident in her dish because she planned on making a tart but the dish turned out to be a cake. Brar complimented the team on handling the look of the dish so well. Bhatia commented that the cake is too sweet and too dry to eat while Vikas Khanna commented that it seems like Dhaniya is making a guest appearance in the dish.

The red team prepared a dish called Dhaniya-E-Mishthan. The captain of the team said that overall she was very happy with her dish and her team's efforts. Vikas Khanna appreciated their plating and presence of the dhaniya on the dish as it showed what the key ingredient was. Post the tasting of the dish, all the three judges chose not to comment on the dish. In the end, Vineet Bhatia declared the Red Team's dish as the winning dish of the task.

