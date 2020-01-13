'MasterChef India' January 12 Episode: Who Gets Eliminated From The Show?

MasterChef India is one of the most popular cooking shows in the country. Its 6th season first premiered on December 7, 2019, on Star Plus. Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar are the judges of the competitive reality television series. Every season, contestants fight tooth and nail to remain the best in MasterChef India.

The competition between the participants is increasing day by day. They receive tasks that demand immense teamwork. Here is what happened on January 12, 2020, episode:

MasterChef India January 12: Written Update

The contestants were asked to work in pairs

In the latest episode of MasterChef India Season 6, expert chefs Ranveer Brar, Vineet Bhatia and Vikas Khanna gave interesting tasks to the participants. In this amazing task, the contestants were asked to work in pairs and prepare dishes together. Chef Vikas Khanna expounded the rules of the game in which they had to make two delicacies.

However, there was a twist. People in pairs were not allowed to stay in one place during their tasks. When performing, one contestant among two has to remain outside the wall, while the second partner is on the other side of the wall. They will stay on either side of the wall and communicate that way, during the cooking process.

This made contestants nervous and stressful as if they could not clear that round, they would be nominated. There was a hike in the competition, and so was the hard work of the participants. The task was all about who could perform well in a team and communicate effortlessly.



Elimination round

Talking about Mahendra and Oindrilla, the audience was dissatisfied with the elimination choice. Most of them defended Mahendra and said how Oindrilla's forte was desserts. For a fair elimination, they asked to remove both if it was about teamwork.

It’s purely because of Orindrila, Mahendra is out of this. Ideally you should have thrown her out as well. She is cunning. She made sure Mahendra is out. If team performs badly then both should have been out. Wrong decision. Unfair. — Jayant Kumar Sharma (@jayantksharma) January 12, 2020

Also read: MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

Also read: Masterchef India Written Update Jan 4 & 5: Smritishree Impresses; Jaspal Gets Eliminated

Mahendra's elimination was not fair at all. We all knew from the beginning of the show that ondrilla' forte is desserts. She choose the best dish for herself n not even thought about his partner. It's not fair at all. Mahendra deserves another chance. — Sweta Parakh (@parakh_sweta) January 12, 2020

Also read: MasterChef India 6 Dec 29: Dish Used To Prepare The Recipe For The 2nd Task

Also read: MasterChef India 6: Parthiv Patel Reveals He Is A Big Fan Of The Show; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.