Masterchef India Written Update Jan 4 & 5: Smritishree Impresses; Jaspal Gets Eliminated

MasterChef, the number one cooking show of India is keeping the fans hooked to the screen with its interesting tasks. This episode of MasterChef India Season 6 was the first episode of 2020, and it was surely an interesting one. To know what conspired in the episode and who got eliminated, read here-

MasterChef India 4th January 2020 Episode Updates

In the 4th January 2020's episode, expert Chefs Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar gave a difficult task to the contestants. Initially, it looked like a simple task to cook a meal, but later it was revealed to the contestants that all key ingredients would be given to them after a gap of 20 minutes. In the episode, the experts liked Smritishree’s dish, which was the first one to be chosen as the best dish. She was felicitated with an Amul chocolate hamper. Also, a plate with her picture on it was placed in the Grand Dish Wall. The second dish that the judges liked was of Oindrila’s. The Chefs also liked Akansha’s dish and these three contestants were safe. Other contestants were in the elimination round and had to cook for the next episode.

MasterChef India 5th January 2020 Episode Updates

In 5th January’s episode of MasterChef India, there was the Elimination task round where the contestants had to make dishes by their Experts Choice ingredients. Of the 10 contestants left in the elimination round, six contestants had done the Elimination task and the other 4 contestants got saved by judges.

In 5th January’s episode, the stress among the contestants reached paramount high. Contestants tried cooking some new dishes but not all of them managed to impress the judges. Jaspal was eliminated in this round.

What to expect in the upcoming episodes of MasterChef Season 6?

The next episode of MasterChef Season 6 will be on the 11th and 12th of January 2020. In the next episode, the contestants have to prepare a dish in a pair of two and present it to the judges. The next challenge in the next episode is called the ‘Relay Challenge’ in which the dish will be started by one contestant but ended by the other.

