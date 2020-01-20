'Masterchef India' January 19 Episode: Abinas Nayak Prepares The Best Dish

MasterChef India Season 6 is witnessing the contestants giving their blood, sweat, and tears to prepare incredible delicacies. They leave no stone unturned to impress the judges. Therefore, we have penned down the latest update of the show to keep you updated. Here’s how the best dish was chosen by the judges in the previous episode.

MasterChef India’s weekend episode saw the contestants being accustomed to the new challenge, Cook For The Wedding. Chefs Ranveer Brar, Vineet Bhatia, and Vikas Khanna made two teams of six. Both the teams had to prepare a scrumptious wedding delicacy for a couple. Captained by Akash, the red team won the challenge with their dish. On the other hand, the blue team headed by Viji witnessed lots of arguments between the contestants.

Also read: 'Masterchef India' Contestant Abinas Nayak Earns His Place On The Masterchef Grand Wall

In the latest episode of MasterChef India Season 6, judge Ranveer Brar went to the stage and presented a delicacy. The contestants had to guess the ingredients of the dish with its taste. If they were able to complete this task, they could be safe from elimination. But if they could not ace the test, they would be easily nominated during the elimination round. Ultimately, Akash came with flying colours.

Also read: 'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Akash Wins The Immunity Challenge

Who prepared the best dish?

The contestants had to prepare a dish using either cactus or hibiscus as their ingredients in the dish. All the participants did their level best in making the most scrumptious and presentable dish. But only three of them could ace the game with their hard work. Among everyone, the best dish was prepared by Abinas Nayak. He created a unique delicacy i.e. Mandaara Rasgulla. The presentation of his Rasgullas was top-notch and its taste garnered him showers of praises from the judges. Chef Vikas Khanna called it a benchmark and proudly talked about the incredible sweets of our country. Moreover, Nandini and Akash impressed the judges with their dishes.

Also read: 'MasterChef India' January 12 Episode: Who Gets Eliminated From The Show?

Also read: 'Masterchef India' Written Update: Smritisree And Amit Argue, Mahendra Exits From Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.