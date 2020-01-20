'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Akash Wins The Immunity Challenge

One of the most popular culinary competitions across the globe, MasterChef has now graced the Indian television with its sixth season. Since its inception on television, the makers of the show have managed to set up unusual Mystery Box challenges and exciting culinary tasks for the contestants, which have kept the audience hooked. Here is the written update of the latest episode.

Also Read | MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

MasterChef India January 18, 2020

The weekend episode of MasterChef witnessed the contestants in a heated kitchen live pressure, as they were introduced to the famous ‘Cook for the Wedding’ challenged by judges, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Vineet Bhatia. The contestants were split into a group of six and had to cook a delicious wedding meal for a couple.

While Viji’s blue team witnessed a heated argument between contestants Oindrila, Priyanka, Smritisree, Ulka and Natasha, Akash’s red team comprising of Abinas, Prince, Nandini, Akanksha also indulged in a heated exchange of words. After tasting dishes put up by the contestants, the judges revealed that the red team captained by Akash won the challenge, as their dish stood out.

What’s Band, Baaja and Baarat without dhamakedaar khaana to match! Watch our #MasterchefIndia contestants race against time to get the food ready for the guests! And yes, that’s food with Soch, Surat and Swaad. Tonight 9.30 pm only on @StarPlus @TheVikasKhanna @Vineet_Bhatia pic.twitter.com/2zYgcmxxOe — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) January 18, 2020

Also Read | 'Masterchef India' Written Update: Smritisree And Amit Argue, Mahendra Exits From Show

MasterChef India January 19, 2020

The contestants of the winning team faced each other for the dreaded ‘Immunity’ pressure test, as mentioned by the judges. While Prince and Akanksha managed to put their A-game to the table, contestants Nandini, Abinas and Akash made it to the second round of the Immunity Challenge. After tasting the dishes put up by the contestants, judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia announced that the red team’s captain, Akash won the Immunity Challenge.

Also Read | 'MasterChef India' January 12 Episode: Who Gets Eliminated From The Show?

Also Read | 'Masterchef India' Season 6 Written Update: Teams Play Around With Ingredient 'Dhaniya'

(Promo Image: Ranveer Brar Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.