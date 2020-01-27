Thrillers To Watch On Hotstar That Will Give You An Adrenaline Rush

OTT platform Hotstar boasts of numerous popular and critically acclaimed TV series and films. Across different genres, Hotstar has something for everyone, including thriller fans.

So if you are planning to invest your evening or free time to watch something that will excite you, here are a few thriller series that are streaming on Hotstar. Check out the list below to know what you can expect from the show.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is a show that needs no introduction. The show has created an extensive fan base with its utterly gripping and twist-riddled plot. The show is best for the subscriber who has plenty of time to not lose their interest as it has 8 seasons.

Killing Eve

Killing Eve, a British award-winning spy thriller is based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings. Actors Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh, and Fiona Shaw are part of the lead cast.

The psycho-thriller also has its own moments of dark comedy which will make you laugh. The plot of the show revolves around the lives of a security operative and an assassin which become inevitably linked, after a series of events. The show has two seasons with 8 episodes in each.

American Horror Story

The first season of the show started streaming in 2011. This nine-season show is an award-winning anthology horror series.

The show has unfolded stories involving a haunted house, an asylum, a coven of witches, the last remaining American circus freakshows and a supernatural hotel among other horror tropes.

True Detective

The power-packed cast including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, and Michelle Monaghan made it a big-splash when it aired first in 2014. Its gripping, non-linear narrative and performances of the cast keep the viewer on the edge of their seat. The show has also rated 9 on the International Movie Database (IMDb).

