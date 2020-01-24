MasterChef India Season 6 Gets A Visit By 50 Police Officers In Upcoming Episode

MasterChef India’s sixth season is airing on Star Plus and is getting rave reviews and popularity from the audience because of its engaging and exciting content. The contestants are giving their blood sweat and tears to prepare incredibly delicious delicacies. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges for the ultimate title of MasterChef India.

The show is being judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia. The trio of celebrity chefs – Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Vineet Bhatia has been setting up interesting tasks for all the aspirants who have geared up to win the title of MasterChef. MasterChef is all set to get the difficulty quotient high for the contestants.

The upcoming episode of MasterChef will take the entertainment notch even higher with a mix of exciting factors! The show is set to host a special feast for the police officers. The makers have invited 50 female police officers as guests on the show. They will be honoured for their selfless service towards our nation!

Apart from India’s prestigious police force making an appearance on India’s most loved cooking reality show, the contestants will face the daunting task of filling up a huge 15 feet thali with the choicest of delicacies! And the challenge gets more interesting as the judges have put an entire lot of contestants to task with an interesting twist. They will be cooking almost 100 dishes that shall represent different flavours from four corners of India. It will surely be entertaining to watch how the contestants of MasterChef impress the hard-working police officers with their culinary skills!

