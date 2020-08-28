Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Pictures Of Ganpati Visarjan 2020 At Her Home

Pankaj Bhadouria, the first-ever winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, that aired in 2010, is not only one of the best and nation-wide renowned chef but also an internet sensation. The chef is very active on her social media handles and has recently blessed all her fans with the videos of Ganpati Bappa’s visarjan that she did at home in a water tub. Read ahead to know.

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria’s Ganpati Visarjan 2020 at home

This year, many people have kept the safety measures in mind and have opted for an ‘at-home visarjan’ of Ganpati Bappa, due to the global pandemic. Pankaj Bhadouria is one such celebrity who welcomed the Bappa at her house for seven long days. On August 28, 2020, the chef blessed all her fans and followers with Bappa's Darshan as she took to her official Instagram handle to share videos and photos from the visarjan that she did at her own house in a pink colour beautifully decorated water tub.

The first post was a compilation of two videos and one photo. In the first video, Pankaj Bhadouria and one of her male family member can be seen slowly putting the idol into a tub full of water, while she shouts “Ganpati Bappa Moryaa”. The second one is a slow-motion video of the idol from when he is left underwater, and the third one is a photo of Pankaj Bhadouria pouring water on the Bappa’s idol with complete devotion. Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the post, “Today, we bid Adieu to our Lord Ganpati. For 7 days, the Lord blessed us with his presence in our house. Aur phir samay aa gaya Bappa ko vida karne ka. Ganpati Bappa Moreya, Agle baras tu phir se aa #ganesha #ganesh #bappamorya #ganpati #ganpatibappamorya #ganpativisarjan #lordganesha #siddhivinayak #bappa #bappamorya”.

The second post is a video of Ganpati Bappa’s idol kept inside the tub and water is being poured over him. In the background of the video, the Marathi bhajan/ arti Sukh Karta Dukh Harta can be heard. Pankaj Bhadouria captioned the post, "Thank you Lord for everything. Will await your arrival the next year again.#ganesha #ganesh #ganeshji #ganpati #ganpativisarjan #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyvisarjan #bappa #bappamorya #ganpati"

