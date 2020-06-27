MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria’s Hilarious Face Swap Post Leaves Fans In Splits

Pankaj Bhadouria is the winner of India’s cooking reality television show MasterChef India Season 1, which aired in 2010. She is also quite active on social media. Recently, Bhadouria’s face swap post on Instagram left fans in splits. Read on to know more details about the story.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares A BTS Post That Leaves Fans In Shock

Pankaj Bhadouria’s hilarious face swap post

On June 26, 2020, Pankaj Bhadouria took to her official Instagram handle to post a hilarious video of her having a face swap with another chef, that left fans in splits. Her caption read, “Naam toh tha hi, Kaam bhi waisa hi tha, Shakal ki hi kami thi bas 🤣🤣🤣 So this is how I would look if I were a boy. #faceapp #faceappchallenge #pankajbhadouria #girl #boy #girls #girlpower #fun #challenge”.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Lip-smacking Recipe Of 'Tali Bhindi Ka Saalan'

Pankaj Bhadouria was a school teacher who quit her 16-year-old job to take part in the first season of the reality television show, MasterChef India. Pankaj has also hosted the television shows Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka that aired on Star Plus, Kifayati Kitchen and 3 Course with Pankaj that aired on Zee Khana Khazana, Rasoi se- Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath and Sales Ka Baazigar that aired on ETV. Pankaj Bhadouria was the first MasterChef Winner worldwide to have an official MasterChef Cookbook in her own name and has written two more cookery books that are titled, Barbie- I am a Chef and Chicken from my Kitchen. Pankaj Bhadouria started her culinary academy in Lucknow on August 16, 2012. It offers professional courses and certificate courses for amateur chefs.

Also Read | MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria's Creative 'Belan-Bartan' IG Post Has This Important Message

Pankaj Bhadouria’s Awards and Accolades

MasterChef India Winner (Season 1).

Featured in the list of 9 People Who Made It Big After Participating In Reality Shows.

Rated as one of the few TV Chefs with a great deal of integrity for her thoughtful and meticulous recipes on TV shows.

Co-hosted the Knorr (brand) Master Class, with MasterChef Australia Judge Chef Gary Mehigan at the World on a Plate Food Festival, Bangalore, June 2016.

Winner of Outlook Social Media Award by OSM Kitchen King/Queen of the Year Award in 2016.

Felicitated by the Honorable President of India, Shri R. N. Kovind as ‘First Ladies’ that is an award given by the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Govt. of India.

Also Read | Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Says 'Taste Shall Always Win', Shares 'Cheeni Kum' Amul Doodle