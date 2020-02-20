The Debate
Vikrant Massey Talks About His Tough Scenes In 'Criminal Justice' Web Series

Television News

Vikrant Massey recently spoke about the scenes in Criminal Justice which were hard to pull off. He also gave out the reasons for the same. Details inside.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey is one of the actors in Bollywood who has been leaving an impact with the quality content that he has been a part of. He recently spoke about the toughest part for him in the 2019 web series Criminal Justice. He said that the scene where he had to put his hand into a commode was one of the toughest scenes.

Vikrant Massey on getting out of his comfort zone for Criminal Justice

Vikrant Massey featured in a Hotstar series last year, which was titled, Criminal Justice. The series was based on a cab driver who is accused of murdering a woman who gets in as a customer. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about the most difficult part about the series. He said that the toughest sequence was where his character wakes up to find out the truth and convinces himself that he had lost his memory. He added that another scene which required him to get out of his comfort zone was where he had to put his hand in a commode to pull out the smuggled drugs. The actor also praised Tigmanshi Dhulia for the way he executed the show.

Vikrant Massey on the show and his views on it

Criminal Justice is an adaptation of a British show which released in the year 2008. Vikrant Massey spoke in the interview about how he had seen the original series. He said that he would often talk to his friends about how the show should be made here. He added that he wanted the people of UP and Bihar to know about the story. So when the opportunity came to him, he took it. He was sure of its high quality as it was an official remake.

Image Courtesy: Vikrant Massey Instagram

