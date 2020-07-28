Mazha Hoshil Na Written Update July 27, 2020: Aditya Decides To Stop Asking Sai For Help

The episode of Mazha Hoshil Na starts with Aditya telling Pintya to look upon the ceiling and repeat the word crow 10 times to get rid of his jaw lock. When the solution works, he tells Sai about it. Sai teases him that his life would be miserable if she would not have been a part of it. In the morning, Aditya's grandfather orders for 12 litres of milk. When the rest of the family members ask him about it, he replies arrogantly.

Just then, Aditya walks into the room and tries to calm everyone. He explains his grandfather about his mistake and leaves to get ready for work. When Aditya is about to leave for work his uncles break the news to him that they have decided to start looking for a girl, for him to get married to. Aditya leaves his house furiously and waits at the bus stop. Sai calls him up and speaks to her rudely. He tells her that he's late for work and will talk to her later.

On the other hand, Sai's mother and her friends return from their morning walk. They ask about Sai's wedding and her mother lies to them about it. She tells them that Sai's wedding date is yet to be finalised because they haven't heard from the boy's side yet. Her friends suggest Sai's mother send the boy's family a picture of Sai in ethnic clothes. Sai's mother agrees to this and asks her friends to make the arrangements.

Sai is about to leave her house when her mother stops her from going out. Her mother tells her about the photoshoot and to avoid it, she tells her mother that she will come back in sometime. When her mother asks where she's headed to, she replies that she's going for a jog. Sai takes her car and picks up Aditya and drops him to work.

On the way, Sai tries to lighten up Aditya's mood, but he speaks to her rudely and tells her that he does not need her help everyday and she does not need to come to drop him to work every day. When he reaches office, his senior, Joshi asks him about the girl who dropped him. When Joshi taunts him over it, he decides not to take Sai's help from now.

