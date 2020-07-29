'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 28, 2020: Aditya Decides To Buy A Cycle

The episode of Mazha Hoshil Na starts with Sai's mother and her friends getting excited about the photoshoot. One of her friends enquires about Sai, to which her mother says she will be here in some time. Sai comes back home after dropping Aditya to the office and asks her mother about the hustle and bustle going on at home.

Sai's mother asks her to get ready for the photoshoot. Sai denies and says she does not want to take pictures in Indian attire, to fool the boy's side. Sai's mother reminds her of her promise and asks her to get ready. Sair wears an ethnic outfit and her mother's friends get her ready.

She takes a selfie and sends it to Aditya. He calls her back asking if that is her twin sister. Their banter leads to them getting into a fight. Aditya tells her that he will be buying a cycle, so she won't have to come to drop him to office every day. This makes her angry and she cuts the call.

After the photoshoot, Sai calls up Aditya and asks him about his decision of buying a cycle. He says he has made his decision and gives a few more reasons why he will be buying a cycle. Sai asks if his family members know that he will be buying a cycle. To this, he says that his uncles won't stop him from buying one. However, when Aditya asks his uncles if he could buy a cycle, they deny him.

Aditya, on the other hand, tries his best to convince his uncles to let him buy a cycle. One of his uncles tells him that the reason why they are not letting him buy a cycle is that when he was a kid, he fell off a cycle and hurt himself a lot. They finally get convinced and let him buy a cycle on a few conditions. They ask him to wear a knee guard and a helmet. Aditya agrees to it.

He calls up Sai to tell her the good news. Meanwhile, Sai thinks Aditya's uncles might have denied him a cycle. However, Aditya tells her that he will be buying a cycle the next day itself. Sai gets furious at him and tells him that she's not interested in meeting him nor his cycle.

