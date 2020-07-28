Shoaib Ibrahim Gets Philosophical About His Relationship With Wife Dipika Kakar, See Post

Shoaib Ibrahim has made a name for himself after appearing in the daily soap called Sasural Simar Ka. He married his co-actor from the serial, Dipika Kakar. The duo has now gone on to become one of the most popular couples pf the television industry. Recently he took to his Instagram account to share a picture and philosophise on the perception of his relationship with his wife. Here's what it's about.

Shoaib Ibrahim gets philosophical about his relationship with Dipika Kakar

On Instagram, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a picture of him and his wife, Dipika Kakar. In the caption to the post, he said that only Dipika knows who they are in real and others could only surmise about their relationship. The caption read, "Hum kya hai sirf hum hi jaante hai, log humare baare mein sirf andaaza hi laga sakte gain". Take a look:

Image credit: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

This post came the day after Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar took part in a question and answer session. The couple were asked all sorts of questions among which were if Shoaib felt insecure because of his religion. However, the actor replied that he was instead proud to be an Indian Muslim.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim seem to be enjoying their life in lockdown. Dipika keeps posting recipes on Instagram and also other lifestyle hacks. The couple together often take part in live sessions where they answer their fans' questions.

Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar were co-stars in the serial Sasural Simar Ka. In it, Dipika essayed the titular character and the wife of Shoaib's character. However, Shoiab had quit the show before Dipika. He then went on to work in Ishq Main Marjawan. Before the lockdown, Dipika's latest serial Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum also ended.

Shoiab Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar got married to each in 2018 in Mumbai. Talking about their marriage in an interview with a daily portal, Dipika revealed that even after Shoaib had left the show, they were in touch and would also meet often. However, when he went back to Bhopal for a month, they both realised that they loved each other.

