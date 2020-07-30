'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 29, 2020: Sai's Father Sees Aditya & Sai Together

Mazha Hoshil Na is a Marathi TV show which follows the love story of Aditya and Sai. The latest episode of Mazha Hoshil Na starts with Aditya leaving early from office to buy his cycle. He gets a call from his uncle who asks him to be careful when he comes back home on his cycle. Aditya leaves from office and calls up Sai, but finds her phone switched off.

'Mazha Hoshil Na' written update July 29, 2020

At home, Sai's father tells her to get ready for a party. She tells him that she does not want to come to the party. Meanwhile, Aditya calls Naina and asks her about Sai. She tells him that she does not know anything about Sai. He tells her that he's buying a new cycle and wants Sai to come and see it. Naina tells him that she will get Sai and cuts the call.

Also Read: 'Swamini' Written Update July 28, 2020: Gopikabai Finds Ramabai's Karavastra And Keeps It

She decides not to tell anything to Sai and meet Aditya alone. Aditya buys his new cycle and admires it. He waits for Sai at the tea stall where Naina comes with her cycle. He asks her about Sai, to which Naina says Sai is on her way. Aditya asks her why she has brought a cycle with her to which Naina replies that there was a lot of traffic and commuting on a cycle was much easier.

Aditya leaves from the tea stall and texts Sai that he won't ride his cycle until she comes and sees it.

Also Read: Mazha Hoshil Na Written Update July 27, 2020: Aditya Decides To Stop Asking Sai For Help

Just when he leaves Sai comes there and tells him that she loved his cycle. She congratulates him and asks him to give her a ride on his cycle. Sai tells Aditya to take her double seat on his cycle and Naina gets jealous of this. She asks Sai if she can go double seat with Aditya, but he asks her to wait.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke': Abir Calls Out Varun's Mother For Shaming Ketki; Fans Cheer

Aditya and Sai enjoy their bike ride together when Sai's father sees them. He gets out of the car and walks towards them. Sai holds Naina's hand and they hide behind a car. Sai's father gets hold of Aditya and asks him about Sai. Aditya tells him that Sai is not with him and distracts him. Sai's father tries to find Sai but does not find her. He asks Aditya to stay away from Sai.

Also Read: 'Mazha Hoshil Na' Written Update July 28, 2020: Aditya Decides To Buy A Cycle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.