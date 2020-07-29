'Swamini' Written Update July 28, 2020: Gopikabai Finds Ramabai's Karavastra And Keeps It

The episode of Swamini starts with Ramabai hiding behind pillars and watching Madhavrao lovingly. As Madhavrao paces up and down in the corridor, Ramabai decides to keep the karavastra, her gift, on the floor, next to a pillar for Madhavrao to notice. She hides behind another pillar and watches him from there. Just then, Gopikabai comes there and asks Madhavrao why he hasn't slept yet.

Madhavrao tells her he had been thinking about the ministerial affair and has the habit to pace around the room while thinking. Gopikabai tells him to go and rest and think about the ministerial affairs in the morning. Madhavrao leaves from there and Gopikabai finds Ramabai's woven karavastra. She takes it with her.

Ramabai stands by the pillar when Parvati comes there asking whats wrong. Ramabai tells her that she made wove a karavastra for Madhavrao, but somehow it fell into Gopikabai's hands. To this, Parvati laughs and tells her that they will try and take it back from Gopikabai in the morning. Ramabai tells her that she has woven Madhavrao and her name on the fabric. This worries Parvati and she runs into Madhavrao's chambers, asking him to get the fabric back from his mother Gopikabai.

At first, Madhavrao denies but when she explains to him that Ramabai had woven it with her own hands, he decides to get it back. Madhvarao goes into Gopikabai's chambers and she tells him that she had asked him to sleep and what is he doing here. Madhavrao tells her that he cannot sleep and wants her to put him to sleep. Parvati and Ramabai watch them from the window. Madhavrao smartly slips the karavastra from the table next to Gopikabai and keeps it in his hand.

Just when he's about to leave, Gopikabai stops him and tells him that they haven't gotten a chance to speak to each other in so many days and that, he should sleep on her lap. As Madhavrao rests his head on Gopikabai's lap, he slowly falls asleep. Ramabai worries that her mother-in-law will now find the karavastra and when she sees Madhavrao and Ramabai's name together on it, she will get furious.

Parvati, on the other hand, tells her not to worry and that Madhavrao will bring her Karavastra in the morning. But Ramabai gets into the room where Gopikabai and Madhavrao are sleeping and tries to take the karavastra from Madhavrao's hand. Just when she thinks she has succeeded in taking the karavastra back, Madhavrao holds her hand.

