'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 20: Shanaya Shows Proof Against Gurunath

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, and Anita Date in lead roles. Fresh episodes, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, started to air from July 13, 2020. In the recent episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath pretended to be tired of Shanaya's behaviour. Later, Shanaya showed some proof against Gurunath to Maya. With all that said now, read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 20, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 20, 2020

Gurunath arrived at Maya's place. Maya then explained all the troubles she faced at night and her experiences. Gurunath apologised Maya for the night and he tried to manipulate Maya by explaining about his bad situation for his entire life and Shanaya's unpredictable behaviour and said he does not feel like living there. Gurunath questioned about the ring she left at his place and Maya said she needed some time to think before coming to any conclusion.

Gurunath further questioned if Maya's plan regarding the merge of Radhika Masale Company into SB Company and how it is beneficial to everyone. Meanwhile, Radhika and Saumitra had a discussion about Grunath's plan. She said how Shanaya recorded her and Gurunath's conversation of how she is just acting crazy. Saumitra suggested showing the recording to Maya as soon as possible.

Gurunath's mother had a phone conversation with her husband about Radhika and how she remembered him. Gurunath went down to his friend's place and asked him to remember who Pinky is. However, the conversation turned out to be funny. On the other hand, Gurunath asked him to remember who Pinky is. The scene then shifted to Shanaya's house and Shanaya along with Sulakshana have fun about their recent funny act. Radhika called Shanaya to meet. Gurunath's friend said if Shanaya had another man in her life.

Shanaya arrived at Maya's house and said she has come to rub off Maya's fear. Shanaya apologised for arriving without calling and for her behaviour. Shanaya showed Maya the recording that features Gurunath and Shanaya having a conversation about how she had to act crazy as otherwise, Maya would not trust him. The video left Maya shocked. Shanaya warned Maya about Gurunath's behaviour and told her about how he behaved with her in the past and the reasons he gave her. Shanaya warned Maya and then left her house.

