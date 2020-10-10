'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 9: What Will Radhika Announce On Big Day?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a Marathi family drama show starring Abhijeet Khandekar, Ruchira Jadhav, Anita Date and Rasika Sunil. The popular show which airs on Zee TV has managed to make viewers stick to their TV screen because of its intriguing storyline. In the previous episode on Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, we saw Gurunath and Maya tell Shanaya about Radikha's big announcement. Radhika misses her parents and wishes they were around her when she makes a big announcement. To know what happened next, read Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 9.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 9

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started with Radhika getting ready for the big day at Radhika Masale. She prays before god and hopes everything goes according to her plan. Meanwhile, Shanaya dresses up in a saree for the function at Radhika Masale. Gurunath comes there and starts taunting Shanaya, he brings a flower garland and tries to put it around her hair. Shanaya stops him and asks him to put the flower garland on Maya's hair. Gurunath throws the garland on the floor and leaves furiously. Shanaya tells her mother that someone will hurt Gurunath's feelings and crush the garland just the way he did.

All the employees of Radhika Masale arrive at the office only to find the door jammed. Radhika gets worried about the door and thinks if this too, is a part of Gurunath's plan. Radhika then asks Panvalkar to find help from someone to come and open the door. While others try to calm her down, Panvalkar tells her that they will have to wait for two more hours, till someone reaches there to help them. Radhika gets worried that the function might get delayed.

On the other hand, Gurunath and Maya go to Radhika Masale. Gurunath tells Maya he expected her to wear traditional attire instead of a western one. He surprises her with a flower garland and tells her he wished to put it on her hair. Maya tells Gurunath that she is least interested in the function and throws the garland on the ground. She walks away by calling it a ridiculous idea. Gurunath seems to be hurt by Maya's behaviour.

