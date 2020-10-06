'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 5: Soumitra Becomes part Of Board Of Directors

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Oct 5 episode begins with Shanaya sitting in her living room and working. Her mother gets shocked seeing Shanaya working. Shanaya tells her that she is checking the accounts as they need to pay Gurunath within 9 days. Shanaya's mother tells her not to worry. She proposes her new plan to pay off Gurunath's debt.

She tells Shanaya that her best friend is shifting to the US and she is giving her boutique to her. Shanaya gets happy listening to the news. Shanaya's mother further explains that she is going to ask her friend to lend her some money to pay off to Gurunath. Shanaya and her mother plan their future.

At Radhika Masale, Radhika calls a meeting to announce news regarding her company. Palwankar announces that everything in Radhika Masale is running fine. He further informs everyone that Radhika has made a huge decision and everyone needs to follow it. Radhika explains to everyone that Maya and Gurunath want to close her company and in order to avoid that she has taken the decision. She tells everyone that she will tell her plan to Palwankar and he guides it further.

Soumitra becomes Board of Director

At SB Groups of Companies, Maya, Gurunath, Soumitra and Shreyas wait for the Board of Directors to make the decision regarding Soumitra's pitch. The Board of Directors announce their decision, they appoint Soumitra as one of the members on their panel. Gurunath and Maya try to object their decision but the panel doesn't listen to them. The Board of Directors congratulate Soumitra and welcome him on the panel. Soumitra lashes out at Gurunath and Maya and leaves the room.

Radhika explains her plan to Palwankar. He gets shocked listening to Radhika. At first, he opposes her decision calling it risky but then agrees with Radhika. He tells Radhika that he will draft a smart legal document that will save the company from bad times. Radhika agrees. She touches his legs and takes his blessings.

Radhika and Palwankar gather everyone to announce their plan. Palwankar informs everyone about their duties. Everyone agrees and gets started with their given work. Radhika asks Anand to somehow invite Shreyas to the press conference. Anand says he will manage to get Shreyas.

Gurunath and Maya get furious about Soumitra. Gurunath lashes out. Shreyas tries to warn them. He says Radhika is supporting Soumitra and she is quite firm about her decisions. Gurunath slams Shreyas. Maya stops him. She says Radhika has not faced her.

Shreyas lives their office. Shanaya calls Soumitra and tells him she has a surprise for him. Shanaya decides to visit the SB Group of Companies. Anand calls Soumitra. He asks him to invite Shreyas to the conference. Soumitra agrees to do Anand's work.

