'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: What Is Radhika's Next Movie Against Maya & Guru?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a popular Marathi drama show starring Abhijeet Khandekar, Ruchira Jadhav, Anita Date and Rasika Sunil. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko which airs on Zee Marathi is one of the most-watched shows on TV. In the previous episode, we saw that Anand promises to bring Shreyas back to Radhika Masale. Meanwhile, Gurunath kicks Shreyas out of SB Group of Companies and Shreyas decides to come back to Radhika Masale. To know what happened next, read Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 8.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 8

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Mrs Sabnis tells Kedya about her new job at the boutique. She tells him how doing the job would help her become financially stable and how she would not have to live off Gurunath's money. Mrs Sabnis also tells Kedya that she has listed Gurunath as one of her worst enemies. Meanwhile, Radhika calls her parents and gets emotional while talking to them. She tells them that she would miss them at the grand celebration of Radhika Masale, where she has planned something big against Gurunath and Maya.

On the other hand, Shanaya is hosting her online show in the presence of many people who watch her keenly, including Saumitra. He gets impressed by her hosting skills and tells her that she will become a celebrity soon. He tells Shanaya that she will become popular and producers will fight to get her dates. Shanaya gets excited that she might also get film offers. Saumitra tells her that she has to prepare herself for fame as she would be receiving good news soon.

Radhika tells Anand that Shanaya might have succeeded in convincing Mr Banhatti with her confrontation. Anand gets happy when he hears the news and tells Radhika that there is another great news for her. He tells Radhika that Saumitra might have convinced Shreyas to come back to Radhika Masale. Anand is confident enough that Shreyas will return to Radhika Masale. Radhika gets happy when she hears this and eagerly waits for the next day, for Shreyas to return.

