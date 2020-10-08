'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update October 7: Will Shreyas Return To Radhika Masale?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a Marathi TV show which airs on Zee Tv. The different storyline of the show has managed to keep viewers glued to their TV screens. In the recent turn of events, Gurunath and Maya try to merge SB Group of companies with Radhika Masale. Saumitra, on the other hand, takes charge as a part of the Board of Directors. Radhika and Saumitra plan to teach Gurunath and Maya a lesson, for troubling them. Take a look at Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for October 7, 2020, to stay updated about the latest episode.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update October 7

Shanaya confronts Mr Banhatti at the office and takes Saumitra’s side. Saumitra is very pleased with Shanaya, for taking his side and also tells Radhika about it. He wants Shanaya to prepare well for her live show at night and takes care of everything else. Meanwhile, Mr Banhatti confronts Maya and asks her about Saumitra. He tells her that if his son Saumitra turns out to be innocent, he will never be able to forgive Maya.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update: Shanaya And Soumitra Ruin Guru-Maya's Date

After Mr Banhatti leaves from there, Gurunath grabs Shreyas by his collar and asks him whose side is he on. Shreyas tells Gurunath that he is crossing his limits by picking up fights with an employee. Shreyas reminds him that he knows his work ethics, which he learnt at Radhika Masale. This makes Gurunath angry and he orders Shreyas to ask for his job back from Radhika.

Also Read: Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Oct 4: Soumitra-Radhika Plan Moves Against Guru-Maya

At Radhika Masale, Radhika’s employees want to celebrate the third anniversary of Radhika Masale and Radhik tells them that they will have a grand celebration the next day. Gurunath gets furious because of things not going according to his plan. Maya consoles him and tells him that she should be blackmailing Radhika for the second time by putting pressure on her. She decides to force Radhika and manipulate her since her husband’s reputation is at stake.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Oct 5: Soumitra Becomes part Of Board Of Directors

Anand tells everyone that he is sure Shreyas will return to Radhika Masale. He wants to decorate Shreyas’ desk to make him feel welcome and special. He speaks to Radhika about this and the two are unaware that Shreyas has been watching them from the corner. Stay tuned to know if Shreyas returns to Radhika Masale in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode.

Also Read: 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update October 6: Shanaya Confronts Mr Banhatt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.