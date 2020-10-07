'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update October 6: Shanaya Confronts Mr Banhatti

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is a Marathi TV show which airs on Zee Marathi. In a recent turn of events on the show, Maya and Gurunath try to manipulate Mr Bhanhati. After he gets furious at Saumitra for his unprofessional behaviour, Saumitra decides to fight back Maya and Gurunath, in order to expose them and reveal their truth. Take a look at Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for October 6, 2020, to stay updated about the latest episode.

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko starts with Saumitra trying to convince Shreyas. He tells Shreyas that Radhika had nothing to do with the prank they played on him. He explains how she told them not to cross their limits but they never listened to her. Saumitra asks Shreyas to come back to Radhika Masale and tells him that his seat has been kept vacant with the hope that he will join them soon. Saumitra tells Shreyas to come back to Radhika Masale for the sake of Radhika.

Meanwhile, Shanaya reaches SB Group of Companies and confronts Mr Banhatti. She tells Mr Banhatti that Saumitra is not at fault and that it is Gurunath and Maya’s plan. Gurunath tries to stop Shanaya from revealing the truth any further but she does not seem to stop. She asks Mr Banhatti to contemplate Saumitra’s issue. Saumitra reaches office and tells Mr Banhatti that the purpose of his meeting with the board of directors was to regain his trust and not sabotage the company. Saumitra tells Mr Banhatti that he wanted him to come back home and thus took such a drastic change. Saumitra thanks Shanaya for taking his side and leaves office.

Further in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko latest episode, Saumitra calls up Radhika to tell her about Shanaya and how she tried to convince Mr Banhatti to think about his son. He tells her that everything will be in their favour since his day began on a good note. Radhika gathers all her employees to put her next plan into action. She gets nostalgic about Shreyas not being in office. Anand promises Radhika that he will get back Shreyas to Radhika Masale, by hook or by crook.

