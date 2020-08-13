Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 12, 2020: KD Bumps Into Pinky

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and others in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Radhika tries to tell Shreyas about the real identity of Pinky. On the other hand, KD meets Pinky. With all that said now, read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 12, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 12, 2020

Shreyas gets surprised when he hears Pinky talk about marriage. They start talking about their marriage. Shreyas tells Pinky that initially he was engaged, however, he informs Pinky that he ended his engagement. The two then share some romantic moments with each other. Anand calls Pinky and furiously says the things she said about him. Pinky waves goodbye at Shreyas. The two share numbers with each other and leave.

Soumitra meets Radhika, Anand, and Jenny and Radhika tells Soumitra if she should tell Shreyas the truth. However, Soumitra says they need to leave and meet Shanaya as he has developed confidence. Shreyas calls Radhika and tells her that he is interested in Pinky. Radhika tries to tell him the truth, however, Shreyas ends the call by then. Radhika, Soumitra, Jenny, and Anand meet at the parking lot and Soumitra tells that he feels an urgency to use the washroom. However, they recommend him to control.

Soumitra, disguised as Pinky, enters the gent's bathroom and at the same time, KD enters the washroom. KD questions what Pinky is doing in the gent's bathroom. However, Soumitra, as Pinky, tries to turn around the question and fix the problem. Both Soumitra and KD get out of the bathroom at the same time. They introduce each other and KD gets surprised to know it is Pinky. KD immediately calls Gurunath and informs about the situation and tells him that Pinky is going to meet Shanaya.

