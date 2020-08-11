'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 10, 2020: Sulakshana & KD Are Shocked

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and others in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Radhika along with her friend Jenny helps Soumitra to get ready as Pinky. On the other hand, Shanaya's mother and Gurunath's friend KD get shocked when they see Gurunath's mother visiting Shanaya's house. With all that said now, read to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written updates for August 10, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 10, 2020

Soumitra talks about the possibilities of how the plan can go wrong. He says that there are higher chances that Shanaya will get excited and say that he has become Pinky. Meanwhile, Jenny's husband arrives and they discuss and have fun regarding the plan that they have made. The screen then shifts to KD, Gurunath, and Sulakshana and they get ready for the plan.

Jenny's husband, Anand discusses Soumitra's makeup and Anand shows him all the things he has got in order for him to get ready as Pinky. KD says that they should wait near the house so that they will get to know easily who it is. On the other hand, Soumitra gets ready as Pinky as Anand, Jenny, and Radhika are surprised by Soumitra's new look. Soumitra looks in the mirror and shares a funny moment. They all take a selfie.

Soumitra says he is worried and that he should try to go in front of someone so that they make sure Soumitra is unrecognisable. Sarita arrives at Shanaya's house and KD and Sulakshana watch her closely. They think that Sarita is Pinky and they get shocked. Meanwhile, Soumitra plan on showing his 'Pinky version' to Shreyas. However, Radhika gets worried thinking that if she does that, it would hurt Shreyas as he will find out later that Pinky is none other than Soumitra. However, Soumitra convinces Radhika and asks her to call her, following which the episode ends.

