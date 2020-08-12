'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 11, 2020: Shreyas Meets Soumitra Aka Pinky

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and others in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Shreyas meets Soumitra, who is ready as Pinky. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 11, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 11, 2020

Shreyas calls Radhika and tells that he is coming to her place. Radhika tells him about the girl aka Pinky and how she wants to meet him. Soumitra tells him that Pinky is his sister. Meanwhile, Sulakshana calls Gurunath and tells him that they saw Pinky. She tells Gurunath that Pinky is none other than his mother, that is Sarita.

Meanwhile, Sarita leaves the house and Shanaya offers help for carrying her bags. While leaving, she notices KD and Sulakshana, however, she does not recognise them. Sulakshana tells Gurunath that she does not think Sarita is his mother.

Shreyas gets ready to meet Pinky. Soumitra meets Shreyas as Pinky in a restaurant. Meanwhile, Radhika, Anand, and Jenny look at the entire situation. Shreyas tells that he has seen Pinky somewhere. Pinky explains that Radhika has plans to destroy her ex-husband, Gurunath, and that she is also involved in that plan. Both Soumitra, disguised as Pinky, and Shreyas share a romantic moment. Shreyas is not able to recognise Soumitra.

The two start having conversations about their office. Soumitra, as Pinky, tells how Anand Sir used to flirt with her. Shreyas corrects him assuring that Anand Sir would not do such a thing. Anand, who is looking upon the situation gets mad, however, Jenny tries to console him. Radhika, on the other hand, gets nervous about the situation. But she also feels happy as her plan is working. Soumitra, disguised as Pinky, tells Shreyas that they will not call Anand to his wedding, following which the episode ends.

