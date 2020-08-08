'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 7: Soumitra Is Furious With Radhika

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016, and it features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and others in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Jenny and Radhika asks Soumitra about their plan regarding Pinky. However, Soumitra gets angry with the idea suggested by Radhika and Jenny. With all that said now, read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 7, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 7, 2020

Shanaya drops the frame that features herself and Gurunath and asks him to pick up the broken pieces of glass. They talk about their next evening's plans. Meanwhile, Jenny tells Radhika that Soumitra is a suitable person to enact as Pinky. However, Radhika initially declines and later says that they need to ask Soumitra if he is ready to do that.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 5: Sulakshana Eavesdrops On Shanaya's Talks

Meanwhile, Sulakshana tells Shanaya how her friend gives her things for shopping and appreciated her and upon being asked who she is, Sulakshana mistakingly says Gurunath, however, she later changes the name. Gurunath and Sulakshana tell Shanaya that they will not be there the next evening. On the other hand, Radhika calls Soumitra and Jenny asks him to clean shave.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 4: Will Gurunath Discover Pinky's Identity?

Jenny, Radhika, and Soumitra have a funny argument about clean shaving. KD meanwhile has a conversation with his client regarding his business. Gurunath calls KD and asks him to bring a camera to his place. Meanwhile, Jenny, Radhika, and Soumitra still have a discussion regarding the albums and he finally understands that they are trying to ask him to be Pinky.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update August 3: Gurunath Nearly Discovers Pinky's Identity

Soumitra gets angry at Radhika for dragging him into the situation. Jenny apologises to Radhika for coming up with the idea and for creating a drift between Radhika and Soumitra. Radhika further says that it is her mistake, following which the episode ends.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 6: Jenny Suggests An Idea To Radhika

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.