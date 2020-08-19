Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 18, 2020: Radhika Pacifies Sarita

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, among others, in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Sarita starts beating Shanaya with a broom while Radhika, on the other hand, tries to calm down Sarita. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 18, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 18, 2020

Sulakshana does makeup on Gurunath for his presentation, however, she overdoes it. Gurunath faces trouble taking off the makeup. Meanwhile, Sarita tries to beat Shanaya with a broom and the situation turns out to be more hilarious. Radhika arrives and tries to pacify Sarita. Gurunath questions the reason for his swollen cheek. KD and Sulakshana come up with various reasons for his swollen cheek.

KD finally comes up with a reason and suggests that his face is swollen because he got his tooth fixed. On the other hand, Sarita throws tantrums about Shanaya's behaviour and Radhika tries to pacify Sarita. Radhika asks Shanaya to keep her behaviour in check. Gurunath asks KD to swear that he would delete the recordings that show Pinky hitting Gurunath.

Gurunath leaves his house and bumps into Radhika. She tries to mock his swollen face while Gurunath, on the other hand, challenges her, hinting that he would make her life miserable. Radhika tells him to concentrate on the presentation. Sulakshana asks KD to show the recording. He initially declines, however, later agrees to show the clip.

When he starts the clip, they get to know that the clip has Gurunath's presentation. They get shocked and learn that Gurunath has taken the laptop that contains the recordings and not the presentation. Meanwhile, Gurunath starts with his presentation and one of the members questions the mark on his face. He replies that he got a dental operation and hence has a swollen face. Gurunath starts showing the clip and gets shocked on watching that the clip is all about the recordings. The members start making fun of Gurunath and tell him that the deal is cancelled.

