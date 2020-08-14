'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 13, 2020: Gurunath Insults Pinky

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, among others, in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. In the latest episode of the show, Soumitra, who is disguised as Pinky, slaps Gurunath. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 13, 2020:

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 13, 2020

Radhika tells Soumitra to go directly to Shanaya's place instead of coming back home. Pinky meets Sulakshana and they introduce each other and Sulakshana gets to know that it is none other than Pinky. Pinky asks Shanaya's address and leaves for her house. Shanaya is unaware that Pinky is Soumitra and they start talking to each other.

Soumitra disguised as Pinky asks Shanaya to show her lipsticks and tells Shanaya to mark it on her body. Shanaya thinks it is to showcase love bites, however, Pinky tells that they should appear like bruises so that when Gurunath arrives, she would start talking about how Gurunath tortures her.

Gurunath arrives at Shanaya's place along with KD and Sulakshana. He tells Pinky that she should not mess with him and asks her to leave. Pinky tells she knows he tortures Shanaya and she has some marks. Shanaya supports her and agrees with it. Gurunath says it is their issue and not to be interfered with. Pinky then asks Gurunath to calm down.

KD tells people have gathered outside their house. Radhika arrives and tells that she came there to inquire as to what happened since she could hear noises. Gurunath later humiliates Pinky, following which Pinky slaps Gurunath. Radhika then updshouts at Gurunath for all the things he has done and leaves, following which the episode ends.

