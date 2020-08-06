'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 5: Sulakshana Eavesdrops On Shanaya's Talks

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath asks Shanaya's mother, Sulakshana to follow her daughter. Sulakshana eavesdrops on Shanaya's conversation with Pinky. With all that said, read to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 5, 2020:

Radhika talks to herself about how she is going to plan next and that Gurunath is going to 'lose the game'. Meanwhile, Gurunath goes to Sulakshana's room and tells her to follow Shanaya and keep a complete track of what she is doing. Gurnath leaves and talks to himself about how he is going to destroy Shanaya's life and also destroy Radhika Masale's Company. The next morning, Gurunath reminds Sulakshana of keeping a track of Shanaya's activities.

Radhika calls Shanaya and tells her that she is going to give documents to Maya and take the photos. Radhika and Shanaya further plan on meeting. Gurunath tries to convince Maya to hand the photos to Radhika. Meanwhile, Radhika prays to God for her wellbeing. Soumitra arrives and asks her to take care.

Sulakshana calls Gurunath and tells her she and Shanaya have plans for meeting Pinky, after which Sulakshana follows her. Radhika sees Shanaya and calls her for asking where to meet, however, she sees Sulakshana. Radhika calls Shanaya and tells her to pretend she is talking to Pinky and that Shanaya and Pinky have plans on meeting at Shanay's place. Sulakshana hears all of this and leaves.

Gurunath tells himself that it would be good if he gets to know about Pinky. Maya questions why he appears worried. Gurunath earns the trust of Maya by telling how much he likes her. Meanwhile, Sulakshana arrives at the office. Gurunath gets shocked on watching her and takes her out of Maya's cabin. Sulakshana informs Gurunath that Pinky is arriving at their place. Gurunath feels happy upon listening to the news, after which the episode ends.

