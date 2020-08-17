'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 15, 2020: Gurunath Influences Maya

In the August 15 episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, it is shown that Sarita gets stunned upon learning that Shanaya is going to stay in her house and calls Radhika. However, Radhika consoles Sarita and asks her to allow Shanaya to stay with her. Later, being a sly Gurunath tries to provoke Maya against Radhika.

The episode begins with, Anand telling Radhika that Shreyas has fallen head over heels for Pinky. But Radhika says that they need to take the matter in their hands and end it soon or Shreyas will later get hurt to know that it was Saumitra who dressed up as Pinky. Anand, however, promises Radhika that he will take care of everything and make sure that Shreyas doesn’t get hurt. Meanwhile, Radhika also thinks about Shanaya, she wonders how she must be feeling after the entire Gurunath-Pinky fiasco.

Sarita calls Radhika

On the other hand, Gurunath’s mother is astonished to see Shanaya at her house. Shanaya expressed that she wants to learn & get trained under Gurunath’s mother and will be staying with her until then. Upon hearing Shanaya, she calls Radhika to tell her everything about Shanaya. She also asked Radhika to meet the next day. In the meantime, Gurunath confesses to Maya that he is trouble because of Pinky. He adds that she has made her leave the house. Gurunath further asked Maya if she will allow him to stay at her house. After a while, calling her constant support, Gurunath also thanks Maya and get emotional. He further adds that nobody ever took care of him until she met Maya.

Gurunath brainwashes Maya

Later, Gurunath brainwashes Maya and tries to turn her against Radhika. He explains to her that an industrialist like Saumitra would never have married someone like Radhika who is divorced and also has a child look after. However, Maya tells him that she knows Saumitra for quite a long time to understand that he has genuinely fallen in love with her. But Gurunath further says that it is Radhika who has trapped Saumitra into their marriage for the selfish need to see growth in her business. Will Maya turn against Radhika? Stay tuned for further updates about Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

