'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 17, 2020: Gurunath Hides His Wound With Makeup

The latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko starts with Radhika forcing Jenny to eat dinner and also consume the vegetables. Jenny, on the other hand, wants to eat something else for dinner. Saumitra asks Jenny if he should get her something else to eat, but Radhika asks Jenny to finish everything on her plate first. Meanwhile, Shanaya is at Gurunath’s mother’s house and the two are having dinner.

Shanaya finishes everything Gurunath’s mother has cooked for the two of them and this irritates Gurunath’s mother. She tells Shanaya that she will ask her to leave after 12 hours. Gurunath’s mother also says that she will complain Radhika about Shanaya. On the other hand, Shanaya keeps telling Gurunath’s mother that she wants to train under her and it makes Gurunath’s mother angrier.

Gurunath goes to Maya’s place and stays at her place for dinner. She feeds him dinner and he praises her for her cooking skills. Maya tells Gurunath that she ordered food from a hotel nearby. He asks Maya if she can cook, to which she replies that she likes experimenting with food because she lived alone in the USA. Later, Saumitra walks upto Radhika and asks her to let Jenny sleep next to her. He tells her he will sleep with Atharva.

Gurunath’s mother gets cranky about Shanaya being at home and is about to sleep. Shanaya enters the room and sleeps next to Gurunath’s mother, disturbing her sleep. Shanaya tells her that she cannot sleep alone and asks Gurunath’s mother to let her sleep with her. Shanaya keeps disturbing Gurunath’s mother throughout the night.

Later, Gurunath tells Maya that he needs to go back home to fetch some important things for next day’s presentation. Maya asks him to be careful about Pinky. At home, Gurunath picks up his things and sees that the wound on his face has reddened. He decides to use Shanaya’s makeup to hide it, before going for a presentation. When Shanaya’s mother finds him using their makeup, it leaves her startled. Shanaya’s mother then helps Gurunath with the makeup.

The episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko ends with Shanaya learning to iron her own clothes. When she gives up on the task, she decides to take Gurunath’s mother’s help for completing her task. The two get into an argument and Shanaya ends up burning her clothes.

