Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 28, 2020: Will Radhika's Plan Work?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Shreyas informs Radhika about Gurunath's invitation for a meeting. Radhika asks him to be very cautious. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 28, 2020:

Gurunath runs towards Shreyas and pretends that he thought he has come to meet Shanaya. Shreyas, on the other hand, enacts how no one understands him. Gurunath says he witnessed him and Jenny fighting. He then asks him to meet at the time and location he would send later. Shreyas informs Radhika about Gurunath and that he has called him for a meet. Gurunath goes to Maya's place and tries to earn her trust by gifting him and sharing things about their future.

The scene then shifts to Radhika, Shreyas and Jenny as they discuss their plans and ask Shreyas to be careful. Gurunath's friend tells him how he has got medicine that helps someone speak the truth. Maya visits Radhika's office and once again threatens her regarding the acquisition and asks for the documents.

Gurunath's friend, KD visits Shanaya's house and the two share some funny moments. KD tries to convince her to have coffee and talk, as they have met after a long time. Gurunath then meets Shreyas and talks about all the things Radhika did and what he has been thinking since the latter threw him out of the office. Gurunath tries to explain Shreyas that things have to be done step-by-step.

Shreyas then tells him since no one respects him at the Radhika Masale Company and that the promotion that was initially planned to give him has now been shifted to Jenny. Gurunath asks Shreyas to go to Radhika and apologise to her. He explains the plan -- that Shreyas would apologise and start working there, but in reality, he would be working for Gurunath by leaking him the information from the office and he would get paid for the same. Shreyas agrees to do so.

