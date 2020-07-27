'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 25, 2020: Maya Threatens Radhika

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko started to air fresh episodes from July 13, 2020. The show features Abhijeet Khandkekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Rasika Sunil playing the role of Shanya, Anita Date playing the of Radhika, Smita Gondkar as Maya. In the latest episode of the TV show, Maya calls Radhika and gives her a deadline of two days. Later Gurunath meets Radhika and taunts her. With all that said now, read Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 25, 2020:

The episode starts with Shanaya's mother and Gurunath. Shanaya's mother tells him that she had done the things Gurunath has asked him to do. Meanwhile, Shanaya and Radhika met to discuss their plan. Radhika asks Shanaya to call Maya and ask about her. Shanaya calls Maya and reminds her of the recording she shared with her. Maya asks her not to call and explains to her about her having a mental disorder. She tells Shanaya how the recording she showed is from one from a drama rehearsal. Maya praises Gurunath. Radhika tells Shanaya that how she needs to be careful and explains how Gurunath gets to know about Shanaya's plan and accordingly plots a plan.

Meanwhile, Gurunath meets his friend and his friend tells him how he gets beaten after following Shanaya. Gurunath's friend tells how he disguised himself as a beggar and followed Shanaya and how she started yelling and people beat him. Gurunath consoles him in a humorous way and asks him to keep following Shanaya and hands him money.

Meanwhile, Soumitra meets Radhika and questions her about the situation plotted. He tells him how her plan has failed. Soumitra tells her to be careful of Gurunath as he can go to any level. On the other hand, Gurunath visits Maya's office and submits his resignation letter. Maya tells him she will not let Gurunath leave the office.

She explains how Shanaya's mother told him the truth behind the recording as it was just a rehearsal of a drama. Gurunath further tries to win her trust by explaining how a mother can lie about his daughter and that he was telling the truth. Maya ensures that she will be there by his side. Gurunath tells her that he would like to see Maya become the CEO of SB company.

Gurunath tells Maya that she would talk boldly to Radhika and she calls her. Maya warns her and gives her a deadline of two days to get the papers ready for merging Radhika Masale and SB Company. Gurunath says she is proud of Maya. The screen shifts to Shanaya's house and she shows her all the outfits she got from shopping. Shanaya asks her mother from where she got money to shop and doubts about her mother.

Gurunath arrives at Radhika's house and tells her how her plans have failed. He tells her how Soumitra's photos have gone viral on social media. He explains how Maya is going to throw Soumitra out of the office just like how Radhika threw Gurunath out of the office. Radhika tries to defend as Gurunath laughs.

