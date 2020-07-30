Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 29, 2020: Shanaya Discovers Gurunath's Scandal

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Shanaya informs Radhika about KD's arrival. On the other hand, Shanaya gets to know about Gurunath's scam and then meets Radhika to discuss the plan. With all that said, here is Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 29, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for July 29, 2020

Shanaya calls Radhika and tells her that KD has arrived and she does not know his intentions. Radhika asks her to keep an eye on KD and Shanaya would know if anything goes wrong. Shanaya brings coffee for KD and he later asks for biscuits and that doubts Shanaya. She observes KD adding some powder to the drink. Shanaya arrives and asks him to get biscuits and exchanges the coffee mugs.

On the other hand, Gurunath arrives at Maya's office and asks her what she is doing. Maya shares how she has done things like warning Radhika about the documents. Maya is signing some blank cheques while talking to Gurunath and he keeps an eye on the cheques.

KD, on the other hand, starts telling the truth and reveals how Gurunath steals money from Maya's account. Radhika, Shreyas and Jenny start talking about their plans. Gurunath meets KD and gets to know that KD has consumed the medicine that was meant to be given to Shanaya. Shanaya meets Radhika and informs her about the incident. Following that, Radhika reveals this information to Soumitra.

KD tells Gurunath the things he shared with Shanaya. Shanaya goes back home and her mother who is there inquires where she went, however, Shanaya diverts her attention. Soumitra and Radhika visit Maya's office and Soumitra tells Maya that her money from her account has been going missing. Maya hands over the cheque from her drawer. The two apologise and leave and Gurunath, who is secretly hiding, sees them leaving. Soumitra then instructs Radhika to listen carefully and be aware of things happening around.

