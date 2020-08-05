'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 4: Will Gurunath Discover Pinky's Identity?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, featuring Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rasika Sunil, Anita Date, and Ruchira Jadhav in major roles, is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, the show features Abhijeet Khandkekar playing the role of Gurunath Subhedar; Rasika Sunil as Shanaya; Anita Date essaying the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Ruchira Jadhav as Maya. Fresh episodes started airing amid the Coronavirus pandemic from July 13, 2020.

In the latest episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Gurunath, who gets more curious than before, asks Shanaya to reveal who Pinky is. Gurunath gets shocked when he gets to know about the real identity of Pinky. With all that said now, read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 4, 2020:

Mazya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 4, 2020

Sarita gets worried about the entire situation and gets angry that Shanaya did not leave the place on time. Soumitra is standing out looking for Gurunath who arrives a while later. Soumitra tells Gurunath that Shanaya went on the terrace. He goes to the terrace and Shanaya leaves for her house. Gurunath gets furious and questions who Pinky is. Shanaya tells that Radhika is Pinky, however, Sulakshana and Gurunath do not take it seriously. Instead, the scene turns into a funny moment.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 28, 2020: Will Radhika's Plan Work?

Meanwhile, Radhika, Soumitra, and Sarita talk about Shanaya. Sarita asks Radhika to be careful of Shanya as she might change any time. The scene then shifts to Gurunath and KD. Gurunath calls KD and the two share a hilarious moment over the phone. Shanaya comes in front of Gurunath and purposefully talks over the phone, acting as if she is talking to Pinky. Gurnath gets even more furious on Pinky.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update July 29, 2020: Shanaya Discovers Gurunath's Scandal

On the other hand, Soumitra and Radhika leave the house and Radhika tells Sarita how she misses her son. Sarita starts reminiscing the moments shared with Gurunath. Radhika, who arrives home, calls Jenny and invites her to her place. Soumitra appreciates Radhika's efforts and her multitasking skills.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update July 30, 2020: Soumitra Gives Options To Maya

Maya starts recollecting the moments she shared with Gurunath. He shares all the incidents with Maya and how disturbed he is regarding Pinky. Meanwhile, Gurunath checks Shanaya's phone to check who Pinky is, however, he is unable to unlock the phone as he does not know the passwords. Shanaya then catches him and tells him he will not get to know about it.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update August 3: Gurunath Nearly Discovers Pinky's Identity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.