Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 19: Shanaya Talks About Her Dream To Radhika

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows. The first episode of the show premiered on August 22, 2016. It features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, among others, in key roles. Directed by Kedar Vaidya, it showcases Abhijeet Khandekar essaying the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date playing the role of Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil as Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 19, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for Aug 19, 2020

KD and Sulakshana enter Gurunath's office to give the laptop. They are stopped by the security guard and he does give permission for the two to enter the office. Meanwhile, the members call Radhika to tell her that the presentation failed to live up to their expectations. The investors tell Gurunath there is no point in investing in an organisation where there is no-coordination between Gurunath and ex-wife Radhika.

ALSO READ | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 18, 2020: Radhika Pacifies Sarita

Radhika arrives and questions what KD and Sulakhana are doing at the office. KD shares how hard drives have been exchanged. Radhika starts thinking about how the hard drive must have disappointed the investors. Meanwhile, KD and Sulakshana meet Gurunath and he starts shouting at them for giving the wrong hard drive. Radhika tells Gurunath to ask for forgiveness from the investors.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 13, 2020: Gurunath Insults Pinky

Maya arrives and the investors tell how they have been waiting for Radhika. The investors praise Radhika and this confuses Maya and she gets angry on Gurunath. Maya leaves the board room angrily. Meanwhile, Maya shouts at Gurunath and Radhika arrives at Maya's cabin. Maya tells Radhika that she is getting personal. Radhika tells Maya what to do about Gurunath as an employee and says if it were to be Soumitra, she would have fired him.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 11, 2020: Shreyas Meets Soumitra Aka Pinky

On the other hand, Shanaya calls Radhika and tells her about her dream. Shanaya dreamt about giving a presentation and shared with Radhika that she wants to become self-sufficient. Radhika then praises Shanaya. Meanwhile, Maya tells Gurunath that irrespective of the relationship they have with Radhika, they should know how particular Radhika is about her work. Gurunath reassures Maya that she would become the CEO.

ALSO READ | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update August 10, 2020: Sulakshana & KD Are Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.