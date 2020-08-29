Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 28: Gurunath To Expose Soumitra?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Aug 28 episode begins with Pinky and Shreyas sitting together in Shanaya's living room. Shreyas tries to flirt with Pinky. He compliments her. Pinky asks Shreyas what he is doing there. Shreyas replies in a poetic way and Pinky gets irritated. She tells him to stop and this turns into a fun banter.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update For Aug 28

Meanwhile, at Radhika's house, she gets impatient about Soumitra being trapped as Pinky at Shanaya and Gurunath's house. She decides to go there and finish off the matter. Anand and Jenny try to stop her. Anand explains her to give Soumitra some time to get an exit plan. Radhika says that she can't wait here and decides to tell the truth to everyone about Soumitra being Pinky. Jenny says this will just increase Soumitra's problem even more. Anand tries to explain Radhika to have patience and wait for Soumitra's call.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 27: What is Maya's next plan?

On the other hand, at Shanaya and Gurunath's house, another banter begins. Shanaya joins Pinky and Shreyas in the living room. She tells Pinky that she is going to start a new project where she will consult people about breakups and relationships. Shanaya says she will advise people on how to impress someone or how to cope with a breakup. Shanaya says the name of her show will be "Shanaya ki bol, audience boli once more". Shreyas blushes. Pinky asks her not to bore them. Shreyas asks Shanaya to give them love tips.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update for Aug 26: Will Soumitra be exposed?

At the same time, Anand calls on Pinky's mobile and Shreyas picks up the call. Shreyas gets annoyed by Anand. He tells him not to call Pinky. Anand puts it all together and realises that Shreyas is at Gurunath's house. He goes on to tell this to Radhika. At Shanaya's house, Shreyas tells Pinky not to worry and that Anand will never call her back. Shanaya teases Pinky for being in demand. Pinky gets angry. Shanaya teaches Shreyas how to handle people troubling Pinky.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update Aug 25: Gurunath & Maya plan to expose Soumitra

Gurunath and Maya plan their next move against Soumitra. They discuss how to buy time to keep Soumitra as Pinky at his house. Maya tells him to get the door locked from outside so that no one can go anywhere and that would also be a valid reason from everyone stay back. Gurunath calls Kedya and asks him to lock the door from outside. Gurunath hugs Maya and Shanaya interrupts them. She asks them what they are planning other than apologising to Pinky.

Also Read | Mazhya Navryachi Bayko Written Update Aug 24: Maya gets suspicious about Soumitra

At Radhika's house, Anand informs Radhika that Shreyas is at Gurunath's house. Radhika worries more. She says this is surely Gurunath and Maya's plan. There at Shanaya's house, everyone gets ready for dinner. Gurunath thanks Pinky for coming home. Gurunath and Maya try every way to unveil Soumitra's truth. They even try to put a table fan next to her trying to reveal fake hair. Soumitra gets baffled and runs away to the washroom. Shreyas goes behind Pinky to check her. Soumitra calls Radhika. He explains everything. He tells Radhika about Maya being there. Radhika informs him to stay safe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.